Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group's Rs 17,600 crore fundraise to drive future growth plans

The fundraising will also boost the net worth of both companies to around Rs 25,000 crore.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 09:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 09:48 IST
RelianceAnil AmbaniBusienss news

Follow us on :

Follow Us