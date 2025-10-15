Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Apple lobbies India to change tax law seen hindering its expansion

The push coincides with Apple's growing India presence as it diversifies beyond China. Counterpoint Research says iPhone's share in the Indian market has doubled to 8% since 2022.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 09:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 09:25 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsApple

Follow us on :

Follow Us