Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Apple sets all-time revenue record in India: CEO Tim Cook

Apple's annual revenue grew by about 2 per cent to $391 billion in the financial year ended September 28, 2024, from $383 billion in the financial year 2023.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 05:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 05:58 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsTim CookAppleTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us