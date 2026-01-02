Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Zohran Mamdani is part of anti-India lobby': BJP slams New York Mayor over Umar Khalid letter

Another party spokesperson alleged that every time an “anti-India narrative” is “peddled” abroad, Rahul Gandhi’s name finds mention.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 15:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 15:49 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian Politicszohran mamdani

Follow us on :

Follow Us