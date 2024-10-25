Home
Barenya Senapati appointed as new director (Finance) at HAL

Senapati joined HAL in 1995 and worked in various roles at the divisional level and at corporate finance.
DHNS
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 02:47 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 02:47 IST
