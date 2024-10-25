Barenya Senapati appointed as new director (Finance) at HAL

<p>Bengaluru: Barenya Senapati has been appointed as the Director (Finance) at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). He is a Fellow Member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.</p>.<p>He joined HAL in 1995 and worked in various roles at the divisional level and at corporate finance. Prior to his present appointment, Senapati was the Executive Director (Finance) at Corporate Office and handled all finance and accounts-related functions of HAL.</p>.‘Money laundering big threat to Indian online gaming and digital economy’.<p>He played an active role in obtaining the Maharatna status for HAL. He also played a key role in the finalisation of several contracts for the supply of fighter aircraft and helicopters. He was instrumental in the finalisation of the pricing of repair and overhaul activities carried out by HAL which constitutes a substantial revenue stream.</p>