BHEL posts Rs 106 crore net profit in Q2 on higher revenues

<p>New Delhi: State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 106.15 crore in September quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues.</p>.<p>The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 63.01 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2023, a BSE filing showed.</p>.BHEL Q1 net loss widens to Rs 211.4 crore.<p>According to the filing, BHEL had reported a loss of Rs 211.40 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2024.</p>.<p>Total income in the second quarter rose to Rs 6,695.37 crore in the period under review, from Rs 5,305.38 crore in the same period a year ago.</p>