Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

BHEL posts Rs 106 crore net profit in Q2 on higher revenues

According to the filing, BHEL had reported a loss of Rs 211.40 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 10:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 10:32 IST
Business NewsEarningsProfitcompaniesBHEL

Follow us on :

Follow Us