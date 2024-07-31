Home
BHEL Q1 net loss widens to Rs 211.4 crore

It had clocked Rs 204.70 crore loss for the April-June period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.
31 July 2024

New Delhi: State-owned BHEL on Wednesday reported the widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 211.40 crore for the June quarter, on account of higher expenses.

It had clocked Rs 204.70 crore loss for the April-June period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 5,581.78 crore from Rs 5,117.20 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses stood at Rs 5,874.98 crore as against Rs 5,409.47 crore a year ago.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) is one of the largest engineering and manufacturing companies in India.

31 July 2024
