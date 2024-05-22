Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

BHEL shares tank nearly 8% after earnings

The stock tanked 7.58 per cent to Rs 295 on both the BSE and NSE. BHEL on Tuesday reported an over 25% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 489.62 crore in the March quarter, mainly due to higher expenses.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 07:22 IST
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 07:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: Shares of state-owned Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd (BHEL) on Wednesday tumbled nearly 8 per cent after the company reported an over 25 per cent decline in consolidated net profit in the March quarter.

The stock tanked 7.58 per cent to Rs 295 on both the BSE and NSE.

BHEL on Tuesday reported an over 25 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 489.62 crore in the March quarter, mainly due to higher expenses.

Its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 658.02 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2023, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Total expenses of the firm rose to Rs 7,794.11 crore in the quarter from Rs 7,411.64 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income in the quarter rose marginally to Rs 8,416.84 crore in the quarter from Rs 8,338.61 crore in the year-ago period.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 May 2024, 07:22 IST
Business NewsBSENSEBHEL

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT