<p>Last week, Flipkart revealed that it will be offering <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/big-billion-days-sale-2025-flipkart-to-offer-google-pixel-9-under-rs-35000-next-week-3722771">Google's premium AI phone Pixel 9 series</a>, for as low as Rs 35,000 during the upcoming Big Billion Days (BBD) sale in India.</p><p>Now, to build more curiosity among prospective Apple device customers, the Walmart-owned entity has revealed lucrative details on the popular iPhone 16 and 16 Pro series.</p><p>The prices are more than Rs 20,000 less than what Apple's official store offers. It should be noted that just last week, soon after the launch of the iPhone 17 series, it reduced the prices of the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus by Rs 10,000.</p>.Google Pixel 10 Review: AI power and premium design shine.<p>During the launch time, the iPhone 16 was available in three storage options—128GB, 256GB and 512GB— for Rs 79,900, Rs 89,999, and Rs 1,09,900, respectively.</p><p>The iPhone 16 Plus was offered in three storage options— 128GB, 256GB and 512GB— for Rs 89,900, Rs 99,900, and Rs 1,19,900, respectively.</p><p>Now, Apple is offering the iPhone 16 (review) 128GB for Rs 69,900. And, the iPhone 16 Plus is available in two storage options-- 128GB and 256GB-- for Rs 76,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively.</p><p>Come September 23, Flipkart has announced to offer the iPhone 16 for as low as Rs 51,999. </p><p>And, the iPhone 16 Pro will be available for as low as Rs 69,999. Currently, the device is retailing for Rs 1,12,900. That's Rs 42,901 less than the MRP.</p><p>Additionally, if the user has an old phone to trade in, they are entitled to more discounts.</p>.Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review: Powerful mobile with meaningful upgrades.<p>Considering the features of the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro models, these are really good offers. However, consumers are advised to be cautious, as there will be hidden terms and conditions which will be activated during the sale on September 23. Check for EMI terms and also ensure you videograph the unboxing in front of the delivery executive to ensure the official Apple seal is intact on the device's retail box, and also check that the iPhone has no visible physical damage.</p>.Apple iPhone 16 review: Pretty amazing mobile with meaningful upgrades.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>