BLS E-Services IPO to open on January 30; price band set at Rs 129-135 per share

New Delhi: Technology-backed service provider BLS E-Services Ltd has set a price band of Rs 129-135 per share for its initial public offering (IPO), that will open for bidding on January 30.

The issue will open for public subscription on January 30, and close on February 1, 2024, a company release said.

The firm is offering up to 2.3 crore equity shares, excluding pre-IPO placement in the offering.