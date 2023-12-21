Blue Origin, Cerberus looking to buy United Launch Alliance: Report

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and private equity firm Cerberus are among companies that have shown interest in buying rocket company United Launch Alliance (ULA), the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Lockheed Martin and Boeing have equal ownership in ULA, which is the launch vehicle for Amazon.com's satellite internet network, Kuiper.
Blue Origin, Cerberus, United Launch Alliance, Boeing and Lockheed Martin did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.