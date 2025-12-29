Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Municipal corporation elections: NCP, NCP (SP) come together in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Ajit Pawar had walked out of his uncle Sharad Pawar's fold in June-July 2023 and switched over from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi to the BJP-led Maha Yuti.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 08:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 December 2025, 08:41 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraMaharashtra NewsNCPMaharashtra politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us