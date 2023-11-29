Booking Holdings to invest $250 million in Bengaluru centre of excellence

“The CoE will provide access to specialised and highly skilled talent, both functional and technical, to support all the brands within the Booking Holdings umbrella. The centre will also support projects based upon emerging technologies to make the experience more seamless for our customers and partners. The idea is also that with this initiative, it will help the company to accelerate its mission and objective of growth for the future of travel,” Randhir Bindra, CoE lead and general manager for Booking Holdings India, told DH.

The company is leveraging its CoE in India to build out operations like financial and mobile technology for its various brands, along with data analytics and engineering, and cybersecurity.

Among its plans to scale up next year is building teams for fraud detection and customer relationship management.

Scaling up would also mean a lot of leadership roles will emerge from the country, especially in areas like engineering, research and development, along with functional roles like finance and human resources.