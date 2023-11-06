Bumble founder-CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd to step down: Report

Bumble's Whitney Wolfe Herd is stepping down as chief executive of the dating app operator she founded nearly a decade ago, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
She will be succeeded by Lidiane Jones, CEO of Slack Technologies, on Jan. 2, according to the report, which said that Wolfe Herd will remain as executive chair.
Bumble did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The report comes a day ahead of the company's third-quarter earnings.
Bumble shares fell 1.5 per cent in premarket trading. They have lost more than a third of their value so far this year.