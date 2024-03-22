BYJU'S shuts 30 out of 292 tuition centres

New Delhi: Edtech firm Think and Learn, which owns BYJU'S brand, has closed 30 out of its 292 tuition centres, according to an official statement.

BYJU’s has shut down the centres as part of cost optimisation measures and aims to turn most of the centres profitable in the third year of their operations, the edtech firm said.

"BYJU’S is immensely proud of the dedication of its teachers and the performance of its students. BYJU’S focus on quality with efficiency is helping most of its centres turn profitable in their third year.

"Ninety per cent of its tuition centres, i.e. 262 out of 292, will continue to function in this novel hybrid model, integrating the best and the latest technology in the coming years," the company said in a statement.