Chinese firm offers 'sad leave' to employees for better work-life balance

Chairman Yu Dong Lai, who established his first store in 1995, said that it is human nature to be sad sometimes.

The chain since started has been expanding and now has 12 outlets in Henan province. Yu Dong Lai also believes that when an employee gets to have "sad leave", they can be happy that the company understands them and is providing support.

"But interestingly, when they have this 'sad leave', they can feel happy once more. This means that they sense the company’s understanding and support, and get a taste of work-life balance," he told the publication.