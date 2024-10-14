Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Dissanayake government reconsidering permission for Adani’s power project in Sri Lanka

A five-member Supreme Court (SC) bench was told on behalf of the attorney general that the decision to review the project had been taken at a Cabinet meeting held on October 7.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 10:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 10:05 IST
World newsBusiness NewsSri LankaAdani GroupAnura Kumara Dissanayake

Follow us on :

Follow Us