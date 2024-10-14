Dissanayake government reconsidering permission for Adani’s power project in Sri Lanka

<p>Colombo: Sri Lanka’s new government led by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anura-kumara-dissanayake">Anura Kumara Dissanayake</a> on Monday told the Supreme Court that it would reconsider the approval granted by the previous government to India’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/adani-group">Adani Group</a> for a wind power project.</p>.<p>A five-member Supreme Court (SC) bench was told on behalf of the attorney general that the decision to review the project had been taken at a Cabinet meeting held on October 7.</p>.<p>The final decision of the new government would be conveyed after the installation of the new Cabinet after the November 14 parliamentary election, the court was told.</p>.Sri Lanka parties busy forming alliances to face November parliamentary poll.<p>President Dissanayake in the run-up to the September 21 presidential election had pledged that his National People’s Power (NPP) alliance would annul the project.</p>.<p>The NPP claimed that the project posed a threat to Sri Lanka’s energy sector sovereignty and promised that it would be cancelled in the event of their victory.</p>.<p>The Adani Group was set to invest over $440 million in the 20-year agreement for the development of 484 megawatts of wind power in the northeastern regions of Mannar and Pooneryn.</p>.<p>The project faced fundamental rights litigation in the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka.</p>.<p>Petitioners have raised environmental concerns and lack of transparency in the bidding process to grant Adani Green Energy the go-ahead.</p>.<p>Petitioners have also argued that the agreed tariff of $0.0826 per kWh would be a loss to Sri Lanka and should be lowered to $0.005 per kWh. </p>