FarEye revenue grows 26% to Rs 197.5 crore in FY25

<p>New Delhi: FarEye, a logistics technology platform, has reported a 25.9 per cent growth in its revenue to Rs 197.5 crore in the financial year ended March 2025.</p>.<p>The company had recorded a total revenue of Rs 157 crore in the preceding financial year.</p>.<p>During the year, Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) improved by a significant 57 per cent year-on-year, FarEye said in a statement on Thursday.</p>.<p>This rapid margin expansion was achieved through productivity gains from leveraging AI, disciplined cost management, cloud optimisation, and a highly stable operating cost structure, confirming the model’s operating leverage, FarEye CEO Kushal Nahata said in a statement.</p>.<p>This tremendous boost in EBIDTA has put FarEye on the road to profitability, with sources within the company expecting to post a positive profit after tax performance in the ongoing FY26, he said.</p>.<p>It is worth mentioning that more than 90 per cent of FarEye’s business comes from overseas.</p>.<p>It works with Fortune Global 500 companies, including the world’s largest retailers, global healthcare giants, food and beverage powerhouses and the logistics leaders that move the world. </p>