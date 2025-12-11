Menu
FarEye revenue grows 26% to Rs 197.5 crore in FY25

The company had recorded a total revenue of Rs 157 crore in the preceding financial year.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 12:26 IST
Published 11 December 2025, 12:26 IST
