Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee slips below 90-mark against dollar for the first time  

The rupee has slipped by 5.3% against a dollar so far this year. This has made the rupee, Asia’s worst performing currency so far in 2025. This has been the sharpest decline in its value since 2022.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 21:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 21:25 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarForexMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us