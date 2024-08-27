From paper leaks to stock price rigging: Times when Telegram has been on the radar of Indian agencies

Stock price rigging

Telegram has often been under the radar of SEBI for stock market rigging. In 2023, the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) imposed fines of more than Rs 2.84 crores on the administrators of a Telegram channel for stock recommendations.

The market regulator also made public stock price rigging racket via Telegram in June 2024. It indicated that the owner of a group paid Rs 20 lakh by people connected to a listed firm.

Cyber crimes

In a Hindustan Times report, the publication quoted a senior police officer from the Delhi Police cybercrime unit pointing out that the anonymity feature of Telegram makes investigation difficult.

“One of the most rampant scams on Telegram is investment fraud in which a user is added to a group and is suggested to invest their money in stocks on a fake application which mirrors a legitimate stock trading app,” the officer explained. “This scam is where most people are losing their money on Telegram,” the official told Hindustan Times.

The officer also stated that the company has often been lacklustre in cooperation in investigation.

Lack of transparency

Rakesh Maheshwari, former head of the ministry of electronics and technology’s cyber laws division told Hindustan Times that Telegram has especially been non-cooperative in two sectors: obscenity and copyright.

Talking to the publication, he said, “Telegram was, on occasions, reluctant to cooperate though it did appoint an India-based grievance officer, chief compliance officer and nodal contact person, and opened an office in India [Gurugram], following the notification of IT Rules 2021.

"They would generally comply with Section 69A blocking orders but in few other cases, where the Ministry would forward the grievances as received, they were unwilling to comply even if the content appeared to be potentially illegal and harmful, or led to such URLs,” he added.

Telegram does not officially publish a monthly transparency report either which is a requirement under the IT Rules 2021.

Now that the platform is facing scrutiny in Paris, it will be interesting to note whether the Indian government will also consider taking some form of action against Telegram.

(With inputs from Agencies)