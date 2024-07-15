Home
Google parent close to $23 billion deal to buy cybersecurity startup Wiz: Report

The US-Israeli startup raised $1 billion in a private funding round in May, which values the four-year-old cloud cybersecurity company at $12 billion.
Reuters
Last Updated : 14 July 2024, 20:12 IST

Google parent Alphabet is in advanced talks to acquire cybersecurity startup Wiz for roughly $23 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal could come together soon, assuming the talks don't fall apart, the report added.

Google and Wiz did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

The US-Israeli startup raised $1 billion in a private funding round in May, which values the four-year-old cloud cybersecurity company at $12 billion.

Published 14 July 2024, 20:12 IST
