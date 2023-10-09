Govt constitutes search committee to find new chairman of Indian Oil Corporation

PESB in May interviewed 10 candidates to replace Vaidya. No existing directors of IOC applied as none had the requisite two years of service left before retirement. Of the six directors, only director (marketing) Satish Kumar Vaduguri had a maximum tenure of 23 months before he retires in July 2025.

Besides Vaduguri, the IOC board has only two other directors - Sukla Mistry for refineries and Sujoy Choudhury for planning and business development.