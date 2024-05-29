Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

HSBC fined Rs 36.38 lakh by RBI for FEMA violations

The central bank said reporting requirements under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme of FEMA, 1999 were not followed by HSBC.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 May 2024, 15:26 IST
Last Updated : 29 May 2024, 15:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 36.38 lakh on foreign lender HSBC for Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations.

The central bank said reporting requirements under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme of FEMA, 1999 were not followed by HSBC.

The RBI had issued a show cause notice to HSBC, in response to which the bank submitted a written reply and also made oral submissions.

"After considering the facts of the case and the bank’s reply in the matter, the Reserve Bank of India came to the conclusion that the violations were substantiated and warranted imposition of penalty," it said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 May 2024, 15:26 IST
Business NewsFEMAReserve Bank of IndiaHSBC

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT