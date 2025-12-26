Menu
Committed to bringing back fugitives who fled India: New Delhi

The assertion by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) came days after Lalit Modi, in a video posted on social media, joked about his and Mallya's status as the "two biggest fugitives" of India.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 17:09 IST
Published 26 December 2025, 17:09 IST
India NewsVijay MallyaLalit Modi

