<p>Panaji: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Goa">Goa </a>court on Friday extended till December 29 the police custody of brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub where 25 people were killed in a devastating fire earlier this month.</p>.<p>The siblings had fled to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Thailand">Thailand</a> just hours after the tragedy that occurred in Arpora village on December 6 and were deported from that nation on December 17.</p>.Goa nightclub fire | Court grants bail to two managers.<p>The judicial magistrate first class of Mapusa court extended the police custody of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra till December 29, their advocate Parag Rao told reporters.</p>.<p>Their initial 10-day remand expired on Friday.</p>.<p>Rao said that his clients did not oppose the extension of custody, as they want to cooperate with the investigating officer.</p>.<p>The Luthras, who are currently in the custody of Anjuna police, were not at their nightclub when the blaze broke out, he said.</p>.<p>The Anjuna police have registered a case against the brothers for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences.</p>.<p>Eight persons have been arrested so far, while police have initiated the process for the issuance of a Blue Corner Notice against British national Surinder Kumar Khosla, an accused who has fled to the United Kingdom. </p>