Nightclub fire: Goa court extends police custody of Luthra brothers till December 29

The siblings had fled to Thailand just hours after the tragedy that occurred in Arpora village on December 6 and were deported from that nation on December 17.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 17:12 IST
Published 26 December 2025, 17:12 IST
