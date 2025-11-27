Menu
Hyderabad-based consultancy Kellton acquires AI firm Kumori Tech; shares jump

The acquisition strengthens Kellton’s global ServiceNow delivery capabilities and advances its vision of building integrated, intelligent automation ecosystems for enterprises worldwide, he added.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 17:23 IST
Published 27 November 2025, 17:23 IST
