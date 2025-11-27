Hyderabad-based consultancy Kellton acquires AI firm Kumori Tech; shares jump

<p>New Delhi: Hyderabad-based technology consulting firm Kellton on Thursday announced acquisition of an IT services firm Kumori Technologies for Rs 52.5 crore in an all-cash deal.</p><p>“Upon completion of the investment, the Company will hold 100% of the paid-up share capital of Kumori, and consequently, Kumori will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company,” Kellton said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.</p><p>Addressing a media briefing, Kellton CEO Karanjit Singh said the deal is a part of Kellton’s broader strategy to deepen its expertise in high-demand digital platforms.</p><p>“The combined strengths of Kellton and Kumori will help enterprises move from fragmented tools to unified digital architectures powered by AI and automation. Together, we are enabling the next phase of digital transformation, one that prioritises resilience, scalability, and sustained business growth,” Singh said.</p>.Amid talks on Brahmos deal, India and Indonesia to strengthen collaboration on tech transfer.<p>The acquisition strengthens Kellton’s global ServiceNow delivery capabilities and advances its vision of building integrated, intelligent automation ecosystems for enterprises worldwide, he added.</p><p>“Enterprises today are moving away from siloed systems toward unified digital platforms,” said</p><p>Commenting on the deal, founder and managing director of Kumori Technologies Ravi Narang said, “Joining Kellton allows us to scale that mission globally. By combining Kellton’s digital transformation expertise with our ServiceNow platform strengths, we are better positioned to help clients accelerate automation, improve decision-making, and create long-term value.”</p><p>Share price of Kellton jumped after the announcement of the deal. It closed 0.57% higher at Rs 19.41 at the BSE. The stock rose to a high of Rs 19.90 in the intra-day. </p>