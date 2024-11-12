Home
Hyundai Motor India Q2 net PAT slips 16% to Rs 1,375 cr; revenue at Rs 17,260 cr

The company said it has sold a total of 1,91,939 units of passenger vehicles during the September quarter.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 13:28 IST

Follow Us :

