Hyundai Motor India Q2 net PAT slips 16% to Rs 1,375 cr; revenue at Rs 17,260 cr

<p>New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday reported a 16 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 1,375 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024, hit by weak market sentiments and geopolitical factors.</p>.<p>The automaker had reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,628 crore in the July-September quarter of the last fiscal.</p>.<p>Its total revenue from operations stood at Rs 17,260 crore for the second quarter compared to Rs 18,660 crore in the year-ago period,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyundai-motors"> Hyundai Motor India </a>Ltd (HMIL) said in a regulatory filing.</p><p>The company said it has sold a total of 1,91,939 units of passenger vehicles during the September quarter.</p>.<p>This includes 1,49,639 units in the domestic market, with a strong contribution from the SUV segment, it added.</p>.<p>The export volume stood at 42,300 units, HMIL said.</p>.<p>"Despite the sluggish market conditions, we have successfully maintained profitability in H1 FY 2024-25, largely due to our proactive and continuous cost control measures," HMIL Managing Director Unsoo Kim stated.</p>.<p>"We will be launching the Creta EV for the mass market in the coming months, and we expect it will be a game changer in the EV market." The company said that in the mid to long term, it expects a sustained demand momentum in the industry and will continue to focus on the quality of growth by maintaining an optimum balance between volume, market share and margins.</p>.<p>Shares of the company were trading 0.85 per cent down at Rs 1,806.75 apiece on BSE. </p>