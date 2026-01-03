<p>At the Jaisalmer launch of Border 2's newest anthem, ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ Varun Dhawan paid tribute to Operation Sindoor, calling it a fitting response to those who dares to look at our motherland.</p><p>“Our country cherishes peace, but it is equally important to produce films like Border that show the youth we have the power to strike back against any threat."</p><p>He added that the film like Border proves the nation is fully capable of answering those who dare to threaten it, sparking a wave of thunderous applause from the crowd.</p><p>His comment from the event is going viral on social media with netizens praising him for his actions.</p>.Border 2 song launch turns Rajasthan's Tanot-Longewala into a stage of patriotism.<p>Highlighting the bond between reel and real-life heroes, the makers of Border 2 chose the iconic backdrop of Jaisalmer for a grand reveal of iconic song ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’. Surrounded by BSF personnel and their families, the event was a powerful display of patriotism.</p>.<p>Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 brings together an impressive star cast led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, alongside Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh. Backed by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films, the epic patriotic saga will hit theatres on January 23, 2026.</p>