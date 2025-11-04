Hyundai rolls out new 'Venue' model from Pune plant

<p>New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday launched its second-generation compact SUV model ‘Venue’, which marks the rolling out of production from its Pune plant.</p> <p>Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said Pune would serve as a global hub for the manufacturing of second-generation Venue models. The company targets to export the vehicles produced at Pune plant to around 30 countries including mostly in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.</p> <p>The second-generation Venue is the first in line of the company’s 26 new launches proposed by 2030. “Nearly 26 new launches are upcoming for Hyundai till FY 2030 and the New Hyundai Venue is the first of the proposed lineup. Pune manufacturing facility is now live,” Garg, who is MD & CEO designate of Hyundai Motor India Limited, told reporters.</p>.Hyundai to hike employee salary by Rs 31k per month over 3 years.<p>Hyundai first introduced the Venue model in 2019. Garg claimed that the company has sold over 7 lakh units of the Venue model in India. The company will continue to produce its first generation Venue models in South Korea and the US. However, the second-generation models will be produced only in India.</p> <p>“All-new Hyundai VENUE will now be exclusively manufactured in India for global markets,” he said.</p> <p>Starting price of the new Venue model is Rs 7,89,900 (ex-showroom). The company has also launched the Venue N Line variant, which has 32 unique enhancements over the old version.</p> <p>“At Hyundai Motor India, our commitment to India runs deep. We have recently announced an investment of over Rs 45,000 crores, reaffirming our long-term vision for this vibrant market,” said Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor India Limited.</p><p>“The all-new Hyundai VENUE marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter and it is the first product to roll out from our state-of-the-art Pune manufacturing plant and the first among the 26 products we plan to introduce by 2030,” Kim said. </p>