Hyundai to recall over 42,000 US vehicles over improperly routed wiring

<p>South Korean carmaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyundai-motors">Hyundai Motor</a> is recalling about 42,465 vehicles in the US due to improperly routed wiring that may increase the risk of a crash, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The recall includes certain 2025 Tucson and Santa Cruz vehicles.</p><p>The US auto safety regulator said that a vehicle transmission that could move out of "Park" mode without the driver pressing the brake pedal could cause the vehicle to roll away, raising the risk of a crash.</p>.<p>On Friday, the automaker also recalled over 145,000 electric vehicles in the US due to a loss of drive power. </p>