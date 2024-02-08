In a boost to 'Make in India' initiative, Indian company to make all doors of Airbus 220 planes

New Delhi: Aircraft maker Airbus on Thursday announced awarding a contract to Indian company Dynamatic Technologies for manufacturing all the doors for its next-generation narrow body A220 planes, giving a boost to the 'Make in India' initiative.

While financial details were not disclosed, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said it is one of the single-largest export contracts for an Indian aerospace manufacturing company and emphasised that the country is becoming a destination for aircraft component manufacturing activities.

Airbus, which aims to increase its procurement of components and services from India to USD 1.5 billion in the next few years, said the contract will support the ramp-up of the A220 programme by creating additional capacity to the currently existing source.

Under the agreement, Dynamatic will manufacture and assemble the cargo, passenger and service doors along with the over-wing emergency exit doors for the A220 family aircraft. It will be eight doors per aircraft.

The contract includes the manufacturing of detailed parts and components, which will also create downstream opportunities for the other Indian suppliers.

Already, Dynamatic manufactures the Flap Track Beam of the Airbus A330 and A320 family of aircraft as well as the cockpit escape hatch door of the A220 planes.

At a function in the national capital to announce the award of the contract to the Bengaluru-based Dynamatic, Airbus India & South Asia President & Managing Director Remi Maillard also said that India is not just a market but a strategic resource hub.

The company is expanding its industrial footprint with aircraft assembly, component manufacturing, engineering design and development, MRO support, pilot and maintenance training as well as academic collaboration to foster human capital.

Maillard said the aircraft maker's procurement of components and services from India will rise to USD 1.5 billion in the next few years. Currently, it is around USD 750 million.