India needs to fix its processing to build its coffee branding: KG Jagadeesha 

The cost of coffee depends on the global supply chain. When there are disruptions in the supply chain, prices shoot up and farmers and the coffee board are very happy. But the domestic market is not only about growers. There are cafe owners, consumers and companies who manufacture instant coffee who are worried about the steep prices as it's not sustainable for them to procure at that price. I think it's time we balance the margins that intermediaries are making between farmers and consumers. The truth is that not even 10% of what a consumer pays for their coffee goes to the farmer. We need to readjust our market in such a way that a reasonable amount of share goes to them.