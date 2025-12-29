India's Reliance Industries says there is no $30 billion claim against company, BP

<p>India's Reliance Industries said on Monday that there was no claim from the Indian government seeking $30 billion against the company and BP .</p><p>Reuters exclusively reported on Monday that the Indian government was seeking over $30 billion in compensation from Reliance and BP in an arbitration case for gas it says the companies failed to produce from offshore fields.</p>.Industrial output growth at two-year high of 6.7% in November on robust manufacturing.<p>The report is "factually incorrect", Reliance said.</p><p>"The matters referred to in the report are entirely sub judice and would be determined in accordance with the laws of the country by its judicial system," it added.</p>