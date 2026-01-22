Menu
IndiGo Q3 profit plunges 78% to Rs 549.1 crore

The country's largest airline had a profit of Rs 2,448.8 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 11:19 IST
Published 22 January 2026, 11:19 IST
