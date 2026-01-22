<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indigo-airlines">IndiGo</a>, which faced massive flight disruptions last month, on Thursday reported a 78 per cent decline in profit at Rs 549.1 crore for the three months ended December 2025.</p>.<p>The country's largest airline had a profit of Rs 2,448.8 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.</p>.IndiGo tells DGCA that operations will be stable after exemptions expire.<p>In the third quarter of the current financial year, InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, recorded a total income of Rs 24,540.6 crore, higher than Rs 22,992.8 crore posted in the year-ago period.</p>.<p>In early December, IndiGo faced massive operational disruptions, and subsequently, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) curtailed the airline's winter schedule by 10 per cent until February 10. </p>