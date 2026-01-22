<p>Fresh off his victory as the Bigg Boss 12 Kannada winner, Gilli Nata paid a visit to the memorial of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar (Appu Sir), symbolising gratitude and inspiration from the icon's legacy. The BB12 Kannada winner took to his social media account and gave his followers and supporters a pleasant surprise.</p><p>Sharing a photo of himself with the Bigg Boss 12 Kannada trophy at Puneeth Rajkumar’s memorial, he wrote, "Your name is strength, your memory is inspiration," lauding Appu's enduring influence as a cultural figure in Kannada cinema who passed away in 2021.</p>.<p>His touching gesture has won over hearts everywhere, with social media buzzing as netizens reshare the post and flood the comment section, applauding his character.</p><p>Earlier, Gilli met two of Kannada cinema’s biggest icons. Post his win he met Bigg Boss Kannada host and actor Kiccha Sudeepa and Karunada Chakravarthy Shivarajkumar and expressed his heartfelt thanks.</p><p>Visuals of him meeting the superstars of Kannada cinema went viral on social media and made several headlines.</p>.<p>A major key to Gilli’s victory was the public blessing he received from Shivanna. When Shivarajkumar told the media, "Gilli will win," it gave the contestant a huge advantage in popularity.</p>.<p>That powerful endorsement reflected with audiences, helping him emerge as the undisputed champion of Bigg Boss 12 Kannada. Marking a full-circle moment for the popular Bigg Boss 12 participant, Gilli credited him for his successful stint on the show.</p>