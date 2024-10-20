Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Jindal Group in talks to acquire Czech-based Vitkovice Steel for around Rs 1,000 crore

The Naveen Jindal-owned business house already has significant presence in geographies like Australia, Mozambiquie and Oman in sectors such as steel, power and mining.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 08:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 08:54 IST
Business NewsJindal group

Follow us on :

Follow Us