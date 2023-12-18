JOIN US
JSW Group firms' shares pare losses following rape allegation against chairman Sajjan Jindal

In early trade on Monday, December 18, flagship firm JSW Steel was down 1.2 per cent, while JSW Energy lost 1.6 per cent and JSW Infrastructure slid about 1.7 per cent.
Bengaluru: Shares of Indian steel-to-power conglomerate JSW Group pared losses on Monday after falling as much as 5 per cent, following news over the weekend about its billionaire Chairman Sajjan Jindal, who denied an allegation of rape levelled against him.

In a statement on Sunday to Reuters, a representative for Jindal said, "As the investigation is ongoing, we will refrain from commenting further at this stage."

In early trade on Monday, flagship firm JSW Steel was down 1.2 per cent, while JSW Energy lost 1.6 per cent and JSW Infrastructure slid about 1.7 per cent.

