Karnataka authorities have withdrawn GST notice: Infosys

As per reports, the document sent to Infosys by GST authorities says: "In lieu of receipt of supplies from overseas branch offices, the Company has paid consideration to the branch offices in the form of overseas branch expense. Hence, M/s Infosys Ltd, Bengaluru is liable to pay IGST under reverse charge mechanism on supplies received from branches located outside India to the tune of Rs 32,403.46 crores for the period 2017-18 (July 2017 onwards) to 2021-22." The demand -- a staggering Rs 32,403 crore -- is more than a year's profit for Infosys. For quarter just ended, Infosys' net profit rose 7.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,368 crore, and revenue from operations stood at Rs 39,315 crore, an increase of 3.6 per cent from a year ago.