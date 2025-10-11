<p>New Delhi: Keimfarben GmbH (KEIM), a German multinational and global pioneer in silicate paint technology has entered into a strategic partnership with Zydex Industries to strengthen its engagement in the Indian market through a strategic license agreement.</p><p>"This partnership marks a significant milestone in bringing world-renowned silicate paint technology to India, with local manufacturing and distribution, powered by Zydex’s deep market presence and technical capabilities," a statement said.</p><p>Speaking on the collaboration, Moulik Ranka, Director of Zydex Group, said: "Our vision has always been to provide sustainable and high-performance solutions. KEIM’s silicate technology aligns perfectly with this mission, delivering beauty, durability, and environmental responsibility in one product."</p><p>Rüdiger Lugert, CEO of Keimfarben GmbH, said, "India is one of the fastest-growing construction markets, and we are excited to bring our legacy of silicate innovation directly in site here through our partnership with Zydex. Together, we aim to redefine expectations for paint longevity and sustainability."</p><p>"With shared values of innovation, sustainability, and performance, Zydex and KEIM aim to redefine long-term durability in Indian construction and architectural coatings," said the statement.</p>