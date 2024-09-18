Lupin signs patent licence pact with Takeda for novel gastrointestinal drug in Indian market

New Delhi: Home-grown pharma major Lupin Ltd on Wednesday said it has entered into a non-exclusive patent licence agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd to commercialise Vonoprazan tablets, a novel gastrointestinal drug, in the Indian market.

Under the terms of this agreement, Takeda has granted Lupin non-exclusive patent licensing rights to commercialise Vonoprazan in India, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The drug will be marketed under the brand name Lupin's Lupivon and will be available in two strengths -- 10 mg and 20 mg, it added.

Lupin President India Region Formulations Rajeev Sibal said Vonoprazan is a novel treatment option for acid peptic disorders.