Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Mahindra cuts vehicle prices by up to Rs 1.56 lakh to pass on GST benefit to customers

The price cut follows the announcement of revamped GST at the 56th GST Council meeting held on September 3, 2025, the Mumbai-based auto major said in a statement.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 09:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2025, 09:14 IST
Business NewsGSTTrendingMahindra

Follow us on :

Follow Us