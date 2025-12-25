Ram Gopal Varma says industry ignoring 'Dhurandhar' as it feels threatened by it
According to Varma, the filmmaker relying to stick to the template of heavy VFX, expensive sets, item songs and hero worship stories, will be "crucified" in their "self created dungeon of masala films".
Whenever a path breaking and monstrous hit like #dhurandhar comes , the industry people will wish to ignore it because they will feel threatened by it due to their inability to match it’s standards ..So they will think of it as a nightmare, which will vanish when they wake up in…