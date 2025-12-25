<p>Bengaluru: Three injured victims of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/private-bus-truck-collision-nine-people-charred-to-death-in-chitradurga-3842252">the Chitradurga bus accident </a>have been shifted to the Burns Ward at Victoria Hospital here. </p><p>Manjunath, 26, a resident of Bengaluru, was brought to the hospital by 7 am with injuries to both his hands and one leg. </p>.Chitradurga: 5 killed, 21 injured in horrific bus fire | Highway accident.<p>His family members waiting outside the hospital said doctors had informed them that he was injured with third degree burns, meaning the outer layer of the skin and the layer under it were damaged. </p><p>“By the time we got the news and came here, they had already plastered his wounds and administered anesthesia. He is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)," a family member told DH. </p>.Chitradurga blaze | Karnataka CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for kin of deceased, probe into accident.<p>Dr Yogishwarappa, Professor & Unit Head Of the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, said, “Manjunath has both deep second- degree and superficial third-degree burns in some areas. There is also inhalation of smoke and hence he is in the ICU.”</p><p>Two other victims — Devika and Keerthana, both 22 — are also receiving treatment for 5%-6% burns, confirmed the doctor.</p>