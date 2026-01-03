Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Maruti Suzuki produces record over 22.55 lakh cars in CY2025

This is the second consecutive year that Maruti has exceeded 20 lakh units in annual production, the company said in a statement.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 22:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 22:50 IST
Business NewsMaruti Suzuki

Follow us on :

Follow Us