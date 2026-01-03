Maruti Suzuki produces record over 22.55 lakh cars in CY2025

<p>Bengaluru: The country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, on Friday announced that it has produced over 22.55 lakh units in CY2025, its highest-ever production in a calendar year.</p>.<p>This is the second consecutive year that Maruti has exceeded 20 lakh units in annual production, the company said in a statement. The production includes vehicles for domestic sales, exports and OEM supplies. The top-5 models by production volume during the year were Fronx, Baleno, Swift, Dzire and Ertiga. This milestone reflects the company’s strong focus on delivering products in line with customer demand across domestic and international markets.</p>.Foxconn, Samsung among 22 electronics projects okayed.<p>“This record production is a result of the dedication of our employees and the strong synergy that we share with our supplier partners. A high degree of localisation has enabled us to achieve such scale while maintaining world-class quality, highlighting the strength and global competitiveness of India’s automotive manufacturing ecosystem," Maruti Suzuki India Limited Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Hisashi Takeuchi said.</p>