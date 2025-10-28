Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

RSS row: Karnataka High Court stays government order restricting activities of private organisation in public spaces

The order had made 'prior permission' mandatory for any private organisation, association or group of persons to use government property or premises
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 08:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2025, 08:01 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaRashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh

Follow us on :

Follow Us