<p>The Dharwad Bench of the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday ordered a stay on the State government's recent order making “prior permission” mandatory for any private organisation, association or group of persons to use government property or premises.</p><p>The order was issued a day before the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was planning to take out route marches in various parts of the State on October 19.</p><p>While the government order did not specifically name the RSS, it has enough provisions to impact the activities of the organisation, including its route marches.</p>.We are not targeting RSS: CM Siddaramaiah clarifies stance .<p>The order was based on a State Cabinet decision, prompted by Panchayat Raj and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge’s petition seeking a ban on activities of the RSS in public places.</p>