McKinsey faces US criminal probe over opioids crisis: Report

McKinsey in 2019 said it would no longer advise clients on any opioid-related businesses. None of the settlements have contained admissions of liability or wrongdoing, McKinsey has said. "We understand and accept the scrutiny around our past client service to opioid manufacturers. This work, while lawful, fell short of the high standards we set for ourselves," McKinsey said in a 2022 statement following the release of a congressional committee report scrutinizing its consulting work.