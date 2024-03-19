Meta offers to almost halve Facebook, Instagram monthly fees amid concerns

The company said the fee model seeks to balance the conflicting demands between EU privacy laws and the new tech rule DMA.

"We have wanted to accelerate that process for some time because we need to get to a steady state...so we have offered to drop the price from 9.99 to 5.99 for a single account and 4 euros for any additional accounts," Meta lawyer Tim Lamb told a European Commission hearing.

"That is by far the lowest end of the range that any reasonable person should be paying for services of these quality, And I think that is a serious offer," he said.

"The regulatory uncertainty at the moment is out there and it needs to settle down quickly."

The day-long hearing aims to give Meta's users and third parties the opportunity to seek clarity on how it complies with the DMA.

Meta made the reduced offer to regulators earlier this year and is now in talks with data protection authorities, specifically the Irish watchdog, on the issue.

Users, who consent to be tracked, get a free service which is funded by advertising revenues.

Companies risk fines of as much as 10 per cent of their annual global turnover for DMA breaches.