Meta offers to cut Facebook, Instagram monthly fees to €5.99 in Europe

Brussels: Meta Platforms has offered to cut a monthly subscription fee for Facebook and Instagram to 5.99 euros from 9.99 euros following discussions with regulators, a senior Meta executive said on Tuesday.

The move came amid mounting criticism from users about Meta's no-ads subscription service launched in Europe in November which critics say requires users to pay a fee to ensure their privacy.

Meta launched the service to comply with the Digital Markets Act which curbs its ability to personalise ads for users without their consent, hurting its major revenue source.