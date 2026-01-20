<p>Bengaluru: Just a day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed strong displeasure over tainted police officials, a video purportedly showing Director General of Police (DGP) K Ramachandra Rao in a compromising position with several women inside his office went viral on Monday. </p>.<p>The footage allegedly shows Rao hugging and kissing the women while in uniform during office hours. </p>.<p>The women allegedly visited the office on different occasions and appeared in different outfits. The footage purportedly captures Rao interacting closely with them while official work was underway. An audio of Rao’s purported “romantic” telephonic conversation with a woman was also shared widely. </p>.<p>Rao (59), a 1993-batch IPS officer, is the DGP of the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement and is to retire on superannuation in July. </p>.DGP Ramachandra Rao, who was sent on compulsory leave after Ranya case, called back .<p>Responding to the controversy, the chief minister told reporters at Nandgad village in Belagavi district that the videos had come to his notice and promised disciplinary action after a thorough inquiry. “Whoever has done wrong should face action, he said. </p>.<p>In his defence, Rao said the video was fabricated. </p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, he claimed that the footage was eight years old and recorded at his office in Belagavi during an earlier posting. He stressed that the video was manipulated and that he was not aware if anyone had attempted to extort money from him by threatening to release it. </p>.<p>He said he would also seek legal action against those circulating the video after consulting his lawyers. </p>.<p>Rao is no stranger to controversies. On March 3, 2025, his stepdaughter and Kannada actress Ranya Rao (32) was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for smuggling 14.2 kg of gold from Dubai. She remains in jail. </p>.<p>Following her arrest, the government placed Rao under suspension, which was revoked in August 2025. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, Bengaluru-based advocate Owaiz Hussain has petitioned the chief minister, the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, and the Director General and Inspector General of Police, seeking immediate action. In his complaint, Hussain clarified that he was neither asserting the authenticity of the video nor making any direct allegation against the officer concerned, but sought an inquiry as the footage had entered the public domain. </p>