Change in Karnataka SSLC 2nd preparatory examination timings

<p>Bengaluru: In a bid to prevent question papers from being leaked, the Department of School Education has revised the timings for the second preparatory examination for SSLC students.</p>.<p>The exams, scheduled between January 27 and February 2, will begin at 11am instead of 10am, as was the case for the first preparatory examination. While regular classes will be conducted from 9am to 10.30am, students must be seated in the examination halls by 10.50am.</p>.<p>The department has also issued a set of instructions for printing and distribution of the papers.</p>.<p>The question paper is to be downloaded at the school only at 9.30am on the day of the exam, and printing is to be completed by 10am. The papers must be kept ready for distribution by 10.30am, and dispatched to the exam halls by 10.50am.</p>.<p>Urging schools and local authorities to remain vigilant, the department has warned heads of schools, nodal teachers, Block Education Officers, and the concerned Deputy Directors of legal action should the question paper be leaked. </p>